Mogoeng set to appeal JCC decision on his Israel-Palestine conflict comments

Earlier this month, Mogoeng was ordered by a member of the committee to retract and apologise for his comments made on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

JOHANNESBURG – Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is set to appeal the decision made by a member of the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) regarding complaints lodged over his comments on South Africa's foreign policy on Israel.

Earlier this month, Mogoeng was ordered by a member of the committee to retract and apologise for his comments made on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

This followed complaints by Africa-4-Palestine, the SABDS coalition and the Women's Cultural Group.

READ: Mogoeng ordered to retract & apologise for Israel-Palestine conflict comments

The JCC will now determine a date for the appeal to be heard by three members of the committee.

Meanwhile, the International Christian Embassy of Jerusalem (ICEJ) has thrown its weight behind Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng following findings made by the Judicial Conduct Committee.

Last week, Mogoeng was ordered to retract and apologise for his comments made on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

ALSO READ: Complaint against Mogoeng over COVID-19 vaccine comment escalated to JCC

The ICEJ said that it handed over a statement of support to the Office of the Chief Justice on behalf of thousands of South Africans.

It included the hundreds of supportive messages and prayers that emerged from a petition to the president of South Africa, presently signed by 122,000 people.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.