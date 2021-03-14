Health Dept sets up 50 more inoculation sites throughout SA

More than 145,000 health workers have so far been immunised with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Health on Sunday said 50 more inoculation sites have been identified as more front-line health workers line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The government plans on securing 9 million doses.

A third batch of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrived in the country on Saturday and has been distributed across various sites Sunday.

Vaccine trial co-lead professor Linda-Gail Bekker said: “We expect a further allocation midweek and towards the end of the week as well.”

