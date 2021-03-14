Family of Tembisa soccer coach mistakenly shot by police want justice

Relatives say 22-year-old Musa Magasela was on his way to church on Thursday morning when he was mistaken for a hijacker in the Clayville East area.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a slain Tembisa soccer coach said they want justice after he was shot by police apparently in a case of mistaken identity.

Relatives say 22-year-old Musa Magasela was on his way to church on Thursday morning when he was mistaken for a hijacker in the Clayville East area.

He was shot and killed.

An online petition launched on Friday calls for the matter to be probed, and for police to be held accountable.

Nearly 7,000 signatures have already been received.

#MusaMagasela The family of a slain Tembisa soccer coach say they want justice - after he was shot by police - during an apparent case of mistaken identity. #justiceformusamagasela has been trending on social media following the incident on Thursday.



Heartbroken father Teter Makwela said his Magasela was a well-loved and highly respected soccer coach in the community.

He said police were alleging that his son was an armed robber but he's adamant his son was not a criminal and that he was shot at point-blank range.

“He was a child that loved God. Even the day that he was shot, he was going to church for a rehearsal because he was part of the leadership for the youth.”

Makwela said several witnesses saw what happened: “He was already handcuffed, and he was shot and the other thing that worries me the most is that they (the police) did not call the ambulance. They took him and threw him in the van with the handcuffs on and took him to the hospital.”

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating.

