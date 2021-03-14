Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Wednesday

The power utility implemented the scheduled blackouts on Wednesday last week, after heavy losses to its generating capacity.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said due to further loss of generation capacity, Stage 2 load shedding will continue until 5 am on Wednesday.

While load shedding was set to end on Friday, it was extended into the weekend following more disruptions as Eskom battled to restore more than 18,000 megawatts to the grid.

It said over the past two days, the utility has returned two units back to operation at the Matimba and Medupi power stations.

However, spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said there have been more breakdowns.

In its statement on Sunday, the power utility said it was working hard to return the broken down back to service, and has requested the public to continue to use power sparingly.

"“During the week, we have suffered further breakdowns at five power stations, putting further strain on the generation systems. Additional breakdowns occurred at Tutuka, Majuba, Kusile, Matimba and Duvha power stations; adding to breakdowns at the Kriel and Kendall power stations.”

