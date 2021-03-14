Deaths of Ngubane, Maqashalala a double blow to SA arts industry – Mthethwa

News of the passing away of actors Menzi Ngubane (56) and Noxolo Maqashalala (44) were announced on Saturday night, with many expressing shock and sadness on social media.

JOHANNESBURG – Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said he is saddened by the passing of Noxolo Maqashalala and Menzi Ngubane.

In a statement on Sunday, the Minister said: “South Africa and the world have lost two phenomenal thespians. Menzi Ngubane was an icon, an acting aficionado who used his voice and his influence to demystify issues on kidney disease and sugar diabetes while promoting positive lifestyle changes.”

Ngubane (56) passed away on Saturday, at his Ladysmith home in KwaZulu-Natal, after he had suffered from a stroke in 2020.



His family said they were devastated and shocked by his death.

The actor was well-known on television and film making his debut role in the tv series Kwakhala Nyonini playing Cijimpi.

He played the most celebrated role of_ Sibusiso Dlomo_ in generations and later appeared as Judas Ngwenya on Isibaya.

The art community is mourning after the news Ngubane’s death broke on Saturday night, with the arts and culture fraternity expressing shock.

South Africans have been sending their condolences, with some thanking him for some great memories.

Ngubane’s family is distraught, as spokesperson Naomi Mokhela explains.

“This is devastating; the family is not coping at all. I was there earlier on, its bad news for everybody.”

The industry was hit by another tragedy after it was announced that Eastern Cape actress Maqashalala also passed away.

The 44-year-old was reportedly found dead at her Honeydew home in Johannesburg on Friday.

She played uViwe in the youth drama series Tsha Tsha and appeared on generations and rhythm city among other local dramas.

Mthethwa said, “Many will remember Maqashala for her lead role as Viwe in the 2003 SABC youth drama, Tsha Tsha…she was a sterling performer who gave her best at every role that she took on.”

The department extended its condolences to the families of the two actors.

