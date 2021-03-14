CoCT wants those behind Masiphumelele arson attack brought to book

About 350 temporary structures were torched on Friday night, allegedly by protesters who are against the development.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town has called for the arrest of those who allegedly petrol-bombed, looted, and demolished structures at a Masiphumelele temporary housing project.

The project was launched after thousands of residents lost their homes during a devastating fire in December.



READ: More than 400 emergency structures put up in Masiphumelele after December fire

About 350 temporary structures were torched on Friday night, allegedly by protesters who are against the development.

The project which aimed to provide homes for fire-affected victims has been marred by protests in recent weeks.

Community leaders said young people were adamant that they do not want to sacrifice the sports field on which some of these homes were being built.

They said children rely on the field as their only means of entertainment.

The City's Ward 69 councillor Felicity Purchase however believes there is more to this, and that the acts of criminality were politically motivated.

ALSO READ: Torching of Masiphumelele temporary housing project 'barbaric' - councillor

"We will be laying cases of theft, the possession of stolen property, vandalism and of course also arson...and you know a lot of this happened after the disaster management curfew so there are also those issues.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.