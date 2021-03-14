AmaZulu King wished for private funeral, attended by men only - Prince Buthelezi

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said this means the King will not be laid to rest in an official state funeral as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa, but a memorial service would be held on Thursday.

DURBAN – Traditional Prime Minister to the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has said the late monarch will be laid to rest in a private ceremony – as this was the late King's wish.

Buthelezi said this means the King will not be laid to rest in an official state funeral as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa, but a memorial service would be held on Thursday.

The Prince said the Presidency had already been informed that the late AmaZulu King’s funeral will no longer be officiated by the state.

“It was the King’s wish that he should have a private retirement; in other words, that he should be buried privately and also at night and that it should be done by men only. That decision was taken last night, just confirming the wishes of the King.

The King was married six times in his lifetime and had 28 children.

A number of high-profile political figures have on Sunday visited his Kwekethomthandayo Royal Palace, in Nongoma.

These included former President Jacob Zuma, African National Conference Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile, Inkatha Freedom Party President Velenkosini Hlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and police Minister Bheki Cele.”

The late monarch died on Friday following diabetes-related complications.

It was previously reported that the resting monarch's body would lie in state at the palace, which is the home of his late father, King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon who had been laid in state when he passed away in September 1968.

Announcing that this would no longer be the case, Buthelezi said: "It unconscionable to allow His Majesty's passing to become the cause of further deaths among His Majesty's people. It has therefore been necessary to take the difficult decision that the for the late King not to be laid in state."

In the statement, Buthelezi pleads with mourners not to travel to Nongoma, stressing that funerals were known COVID-19 super-spreader events.

