Africa4Palestine upset by Mogoeng’s decision to not comply with JCC ruling

Mogoeng is set to appeal the decision made by a member of the committee to retract and apologise for his comments made on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisation Africa4Palestine said it was disappointed by the decision of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng not to comply with the ruling of the judicial conduct committee (JCC) to apologise over comments made over South Africa's policy on Israel.

This followed complaints by Africa4Palestine, the SABDS Coalition and the Women's Cultural Group.

The JCC will now determine a date for the appeal to be heard by three members of the committee.

