3 perish in MP midnight crash, authorities urge motorists to abide by curfew

JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga authorities urged motorists to adhere to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations following a car crash that left three people dead just after midnight.

Two vehicles collided on the R571 between Komatipoort and Tonga.

It is unknown where the occupants were headed or where they were coming from.

The provincial transport department said the driver of the vehicle occupied by the trio lost control following the collision and crashed into a tree.

Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said, “Motorists are once again urged to abide by the Disaster Management Act lockdown regulations that requires that there should be no movement of vehicles or people between midnight and 4 am in the morning. We are saying this in the context that the accident occurred around 12:30 am this morning.”

