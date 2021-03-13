Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane passes away aged 56

The actor, who made appointment watching in South Africa with his myriad roles, passed away on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - One of South Africa's most recognisable actors - Menzi Ngubane - has passed away.

Naomi Mokhele from Sebabatso Media confirmed his death due to stroke on Saturday to Eyewitness News.

Ngubane has graced the country's screens since 1987, his breakout role that year on local TV series _Kwakhala Nyonini _as the character Cijimpi.

More recently, he was Sibusiso Dlomo on Generations and Judas Ngwenya on Isibaya. He was also on hit series The Queen. Ngubane also took on roles on Yizo Yizo, Ashes to Ashes and Gold Diggers, among others.

He has acted in a number of films too, including How to Steal 2 Million, which won best picture in 2012 at the African Movie Academy Awards.

Ngubane also worked alongside Samuel L Jackson in the South African feature film, In My Country, based on the Antjie Krog book, Country of My Skull.

The actor was born in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal in 1964.

Many people expressed their shock at his passing on Saturday night on social media, with his myriad roles creating appointment watching for many South Africans around the country.

The details around his death are still unknown.

The real MVP. Cijimpi, Mazwi, Ngamla, NgwenyaThese are roles Menzi inhabited brilliantly, creating believable characters. Menzi will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his illustrious career. #RIPMenziNgubane pic.twitter.com/84rWF1MYxO Nokuthula Khanyile (@noks_khanyile) March 13, 2021

This man takes me back to a time where 8pm was 8pm. Back then we knew no matter how busy, families would gather around the TV to watch Generations. He was a brilliant actor. pic.twitter.com/Pooq1c0wkb MPHO (@MphoMoalamedi) March 13, 2021

One of his best scenes ever!!!

Legends live forever,thank you for all the memories you gave us. Lala kahle Ngubane.

Condolences to his family and all us,his fans.#RIPMenziNgubane https://t.co/YhziwBt7X0 President of the North (@SakongGolden) March 13, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.