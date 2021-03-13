Two municipal officials amongst 17 charged in VBS fraud, theft & corruption case

Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakane Ngobeni joins Mathys Wienekus as one of the municipal officials who deposited money with VBS, against public finance provisions.

JOHANNESBURG – Seventeen people have now been charged with swindling VBS mutual bank of R2.3 billion.

They include two municipal officials who allegedly violated the public finance laws for depositing money with the bank.

Former VBS chief finance officer (CFO) Phillip Truter is the only one sentenced after pleading guilty.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Sipho Ngwema said: “Will, in turn, she received cardification from people working with those who are accused of being part of racketeering. In fact, the people that she worked with are actually accused as part of the racketeering, whose aim was to swindle VBS.”

The charges are the contravention of the Municipal Finance Act.

Robert Madzonga, Kabelo Matsepe, Ralliom Razwinane, Takunda Mucheke, Tshianeo Madadzhe, and Mulimisi Maposa were added to another list of 15 accused.

They are collectively charged with 188 counts of racketeering, corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering. But, Truter has already pleaded guilty and he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment – with three years suspended.

Those who appeared in court on Friday were granted bail ranging between R50,000 and R100,000.

