Number of SA’s active COVID cases drops by 90% in 3 months

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports the country is currently dealing with just over 26,000 cases of the coronavirus.

FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – In just the past three months South Africa's number of active cases of COVID-19 has dropped by almost 90%.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports the country is currently dealing with just over 26,000 cases of the coronavirus.

This was a far cry from the almost 240,000 active cases reported on 11 January during the peak of South Africa's second wave.

As it stands, KwaZulu-Natal was dealing with the most active cases – at 7 574, followed by the Western Cape and Free State respectively.

Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout has so far inoculated 154, 215 healthcare workers acr.oss the country

Timeline

