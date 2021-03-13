Number of SA’s active COVID cases drops by 90% in 3 months

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports the country is currently dealing with just over 26,000 cases of the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN – In just the past three months South Africa's number of active cases of COVID-19 has dropped by almost 90%.

This was a far cry from the almost 240,000 active cases reported on 11 January during the peak of South Africa's second wave.

As it stands, KwaZulu-Natal was dealing with the most active cases – at 7 574, followed by the Western Cape and Free State respectively.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 526 873 the total number of deaths is 51 179 the total number of recoveries is 1 449 654 and the total number of vaccines administered is 145 215. pic.twitter.com/llUY8mccvl Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout has so far inoculated 154, 215 healthcare workers acr.oss the country

