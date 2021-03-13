Mamelodi Sundowns extend DSTV Prem lead with Stellenbosch FC win

Mamelodi Sundowns extended their lead on top of the DStv Premiership table after a 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch FC.

Full-time in Stellenbosch! The Brazilians show great character to come back from a goal down to secure all 3 points at the death!



Stellenbosch FC (33 Dimgba) 12 Mamelodi Sundowns (51 Sirino, 90+5 Shalulile) #Sundowns #DownsLive #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/rs35ByxKIB Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 13, 2021

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi gave props to the entire team for the win.

“This is what you want to see from a team that want to be champions or to retain their title. they gave a very good account of themselves. Honestly speaking, the teamwork is good; from the coaches to the performance analysts, the medical team and the players.”

Mngqithi also praised Stellenbosch for a good game.

“Games against Stellenbosch are never easy, structurally the shape they adopted in the first half made our lives very difficult.”

Stellenbosch took the lead when Stanley Dimgba opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a 1-0 half-time lead.

Sundowns levelled the field in the 53rd minute when Gaston Sirino scored.

Peter Shalulile snatched all three points with a header in the 94th minute.

Masandawana top the table with 39 points.

