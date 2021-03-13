KZN House of Traditional Leaders: King Zwelithini’s successor must be a unifier

The institution said the late Zulu monarch espoused the principle of unity and the next leader of the Zulu nation must take this legacy forward.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders said on Saturday it expected the successor of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini to be a unifier.

King Zwelithini passed away in a Durban hospital on Friday following diabetes-related complications.

Chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza said they will respect and give the Zulu royal family time to appoint the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's successor.

A law enforcement led motorcade with some members of the Zulu Royal Family has just arrived at the Kwakhethomthandayo Royal Palace at Nongoma, northern KZN. The family is expected to discuss the funeral arrangements of the late #KingZwelithini. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/3knwLbB6kZ EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2021

Chiliza said they expected the next leader to follow in his footsteps.

“We expect a unifier as our king was and we strongly believe our king has done everything so that whoever in the family knows exactly what it is the people expect.”

King Goodwill Zwelithini had been receiving medical care for over a month before his passing.

The king, a known diabetic, was initially admitted for high glucose levels.

His family confirmed on Saturday that the monarch contracted COVID-19 while hospitalised but recovered.

