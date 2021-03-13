King Goodwill Zwelithini’s body to arrive at Nongoma palace today

The Zulu Royal Household has expressed gratitude for tributes that have come in following the passing of amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

DURBAN – The family of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has described the monarch as inspirational.

The King passed away in the early hours of Friday at a Durban hospital.

King Zwelithini, a known diabetic, had been receiving medical care for high glucose levels.

The Zulu monarch made history as the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu Kingdom with a reign spanning over five decades.

Prince Mbonisi Zulu said his older brother the late King Goodwill Zwelithini espoused democratic principles within and outside his household.

"He would treat us equally. He would sit down with family members and discuss insensitive issues; he would make the floor for others to express their opinion, and then the last thing he would is to advise."

The body of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is expected to arrive at the Kwakhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma on Saturday.

The palace belonged to his late father King Cyprian kaSolomon.

Zulu said the family will then meet and discuss burial arrangements.

He said the family will then update the nation.

