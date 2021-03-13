20°C / 22°C
Go

Karima had a deep love for SA & was passionate about democracy – Pravin Gordhan

Karima Brown was being remembered at a memorial service in Joburg on Saturday, after she was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery a week ago, in accordance with Islamic traditions, just hours after she passed away due to COVID-19 related complications.

FILE: Former Independent Group Executive Editor Karima Brown. Picture: Facebook.com.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Family, friends and colleagues have gathered At Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg on Saturday for the memorial service of veteran journalist Karima Brown.

Brown died from COVID-19 related complications earlier this month.

She was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery, in accordance with Islamic traditions, just hours after her death was announced.

READ: Friends, colleagues remember Karima Brown as 'fierce' and 'determined' journo

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan gave tribute to Brown, describing her as an advocate for democracy.

“She was a person who had a deep love for this country, and for democracy in particular. She was passionate about making democracy work. She was passionate about ensuring that democracy results in a better life for the millions of poor people in this country and elsewhere in the world.”

WATCH: Veteran journalist Karima Brown memorial service

