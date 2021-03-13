Karima had a deep love for SA & was passionate about democracy – Pravin Gordhan

Karima Brown was being remembered at a memorial service in Joburg on Saturday, after she was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery a week ago, in accordance with Islamic traditions, just hours after she passed away due to COVID-19 related complications.

JOHANNESBURG – Family, friends and colleagues have gathered At Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg on Saturday for the memorial service of veteran journalist Karima Brown.

Brown died from COVID-19 related complications earlier this month.

She was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery, in accordance with Islamic traditions, just hours after her death was announced.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan gave tribute to Brown, describing her as an advocate for democracy.

“She was a person who had a deep love for this country, and for democracy in particular. She was passionate about making democracy work. She was passionate about ensuring that democracy results in a better life for the millions of poor people in this country and elsewhere in the world.”

