WATCH: Veteran journalist Karima Brown remembered at memorial service

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran journalist, analyst, and broadcaster Karima Brown died from COVID-19 related complications earlier this month.

She was being remembered at a memorial service on Saturday.

The journalist was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetary in Johannesburg.

She held many senior positions in the South African media industry, including executive editor for the Independent Group and political editor at Business Day.

Brown hosted a number of broadcasting shows, most recently The Fix on eNCA, which aired on Sundays. She was a former 702 talk show host and hosted a show on CNBC Africa. Brown was also a political commentator.