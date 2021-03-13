Eskom warns load shedding may continue into next week

The utility extended the rotational power cuts on Friday night as it battled to keep the lights on due to breakdowns.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has continued with stage 2 load shedding this weekend which was expected to last until 11 pm on Sunday.

The country has been saddled with a new bout of power cuts since Wednesday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said there was a possibility that load shedding would continue in the coming week.

“There is a high probability that load shedding may continue into the coming week. We currently have just over 7,000 megawatts of capacity on planned maintenance, while another 11,000 megawatts of capacity is unavailable.”

#POWERALERT1



Stage 2 loadshedding will be extended to 23:00 on Sunday following the loss of further

generation capacity and to replenish emergency generation reserves pic.twitter.com/XtQ2MFtSaV Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 12, 2021

