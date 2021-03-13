Anoj Singh accuses Transnet officials of conspiring to frame him

Singh made the allegations on Friday when he appeared before the State Capture Commission where he gave evidence about his time at Transnet as CFO and his relationship with the Guptas and close associate Salim Essa.

CAPE TOWN – Former Transnet chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh has denied any wrongdoing accusing Transnet officials of conspiring to frame him.

Singh made the allegations on Friday when he appeared before the State Capture Commission.

He gave evidence about his time at Transnet as CFO and his relationship with the Guptas and close associate Salim Essa.

Singh told the Zondo Commission that he did not know the Gupta family very well but admitted to visiting their Saxonwold compound for cultural occasions.

He told the commission that he went to the compound about ten times.

“I have to give a very wild guess; I would think that probably less than 10 times. Certainly, less than 10 times.”

Singh also denied evidence provided by an unnamed witness - that he took him to the Gupta compound.

He said this was a part of a ploy to frame him.

“Mr Chair, the only view that I have in terms of the reason why Witness 3 would undertake such an exercise is if he was fearing for his job or was under duress relating to his employment at Transnet.”

The commission will continue its Transnet-related evidence next week Tuesday.

