7 suspects posed as SAPS officers arrested in connection to Stellenbosch robbery

Police said it happened earlier on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Seven people have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Stellenbosch supermarket.

It's believed the armed suspects posed as police officials.

The Western Cape police's Novela Potelwa said: “Several suspects, some wearing police uniform, entered a supermarket at 8:45. Once inside, it became apparent they were robbers.”

The robbers reportedly assaulted and threatened staff before they fled with R90,000.

Police responded swiftly and tracked them down in Mfuleni.

Money, cigarettes and three firearms were seized.

