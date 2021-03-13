2 suspects arrested after police find dagga worth R1.5 m at Somerset West house

The Cape Town metro police's K-9 unit executed a search warrant at a house in Sir Lowry's Pass on Friday, which resulted in the discovery of the dagga.

CAPE TOWN – Two suspects have been arrested in Somerset West following the discovery of dagga - worth about R1.5 million.

The Cape Town metro police's K-9 unit executed a search warrant at a house in Sir Lowry's Pass on Friday, which resulted in the discovery of the dagga.

The City Of Cape Town Metro Police's Ruth Solomons said, “The found 655 higher grade dagga plants cultivated in the rooms, three bags of dagga and a bottle of THC oil. The estimated value of the find is R1.5 million. Two suspects aged 34 and 40 were arrested and detained at Somerset West Saps.”

