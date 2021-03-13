1 of 2 cops killed in Kraaifontein laid to rest in EC today

Constable Mninawa Breakfast and his colleague, Seargent Mnakwazo Mdoko, were murdered last weekend. Breakfast was laid to rest today, while Mdoko's funeral will be held on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN – One of the two Kraaifontein police officers killed while conducting night patrols in Bloekomnbos will be laid to rest today.

Constable Mninawa Breakfast was murdered late last month.

His colleague, Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko, who was also killed in the attack will be laid to rest on Sunday.

READ: 2 officers ambushed, killed in Kraaifontein on Sunday

Four men linked to the crime appeared in court last week and were remanded in jail.

It's been nearly two weeks since gunmen opened fire on two Kraaifontein police officials.

Both officials were from the Eastern Cape.

Constable Breakfast was buried in Qonce, while his late colleague sergeant Mdoko will be laid to rest in Middledrift on Sunday.

One suspect has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

ALSO READ: More suspects arrested connection with Kraaifontein police murders

Meanwhile, three others face charges linked to the stolen firearms and the suspected murder weapon.

In the wake of their murders, Police Minister Bheki Cele called for harsher punishment to be meted against those who attack and kill men and women in blue.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.