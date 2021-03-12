Zulu people around the world urged to mourn death of King Zwelithini

The monarch died in the early hours of Friday morning at a Durban hospital.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Residents in northern KwaZulu-Natal are calling on people of Zulu descent around the world to mourn the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

King Zwelithini had been receiving medical care for high glucose levels.

Several residents that Eyewitness News spoke to said that they were still struggling to come into terms with the passing of Amazulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

They said the monarch was a highly revered figure in this area and seen as an activist for indigenous people's rights.

Nokuthula Shandu said that they planned to suspend all planned festivities.

"Zulu culture states that when a king has passed on, we all have to mourn and postpone all activities until the king has been laid to rest."

But there were some residents who expressed indifference and said that they would continue with their normal lives despite the Zulu monarch's passing.

I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the Royal House, the Zulu Nation and South Africa as a whole for the untimely passing of Isilo Samabandla, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.



Isizwe siyakhala, alwehlanga lungehlanga.



Lala ngoxolo Silo Samabandla. pic.twitter.com/xSnXECxROv — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) March 12, 2021

The President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the Board, Management, Technical Team, Players and Staff of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Masandawana Family express their deepest condolences to the Zulu Royal Family. The club is saddened by the passing of... pic.twitter.com/myanfVVJhY — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 12, 2021

