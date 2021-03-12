20°C / 22°C
Zulu people around the world urged to mourn death of King Zwelithini

The monarch died in the early hours of Friday morning at a Durban hospital.

FILE: Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini greets his supporters at The Moses Mabhida Football Stadium in Durban on 7 October 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini greets his supporters at The Moses Mabhida Football Stadium in Durban on 7 October 2018. Picture: AFP
6 minutes ago

KWAZULU-NATAL - Residents in northern KwaZulu-Natal are calling on people of Zulu descent around the world to mourn the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The monarch died in the early hours of Friday morning at a Durban hospital.

King Zwelithini had been receiving medical care for high glucose levels.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies aged 72

Several residents that Eyewitness News spoke to said that they were still struggling to come into terms with the passing of Amazulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

They said the monarch was a highly revered figure in this area and seen as an activist for indigenous people's rights.

Nokuthula Shandu said that they planned to suspend all planned festivities.

"Zulu culture states that when a king has passed on, we all have to mourn and postpone all activities until the king has been laid to rest."

But there were some residents who expressed indifference and said that they would continue with their normal lives despite the Zulu monarch's passing.

