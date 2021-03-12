Wits SRC treasurer Kanakana Mudzanani left puzzled by sudden suspension

Three students have been charged by Wits management for breaching COVID-19 regulations in February. The university said none of it was related to this week's protests in Braamfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits SRC treasurer, Kanakana Mudzanani, is among a group of students who have been suspended.

The university said that two students who disrupted and tore up examination scripts on Monday, failed to appear before an internal inquiry.

They had also been served with suspension letters.

Mudzanani said that he was confused about why he was being charged now.

"I have been suspended by the university. I’m not expected to be near any university precinct, I can’t even access my own place of sleep or my own place of shelter, which is a university residence. But not only that, I have been told that my suspension is more likely to be dropped if I am not seen anywhere, whether outside or within Wits, congregating with four or more people."

Meanwhile, Wits's Shirona Patel said that none of the students were excluded from their residence.

“One of the students claimed that he did not receive these notices and he has been given another opportunity to appear before a university official today to make his case. Three other students were charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations under level 3 for incidents that happened between 23–24 February. None of these suspensions is charges related to protests that happened this week. I can confirm that these students stayed in residence last night,” said Patel.

