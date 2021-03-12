He’s been implicated in dodgy dealings by other executives, board members, bodyguards, and drivers.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced former CFO of Transnet and later Eskom, Anoj Singh, is testifying at the State Capture Commission on Friday morning about the freight rail agency.

He was excused by the commission from testifying last week after his wife gave birth, but he’s now expected to tell his side of the story.

WATCH LIVE: Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh testifies at Zondo Inquiry