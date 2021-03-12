VBS Mutual Bank theft, fraud and corruption case ready to go to trial - NPA

Eight more people were granted bail ranging from R50,000 to R100,000 by the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that its case against all those charged with looting the VBS Mutual Bank was ready to go to trial.

They included African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo treasurer, Danny Msiza, and Collins Chabane municipal manager, Tsakani Ngobeni.

"A municipal manager appeared today because she also received gratifications after she deposited R120 million of the Collins Chabane municipality into VBS," the NPA’s Sipho Ngwema said.

Tsakani Ngobeni was granted R50,000 bail after briefly appearing in court.

She was followed by seven other accused, who included Msiza, who allegedly coerced municipalities to deposit funds with one of his co-accused, Kabelo Matsepe.

The NPA’s Sipho Ngwema: "We are ready to go to trial with regards to the 14 accused who will now appear on 26th. The Hawks have prepared a great case in terms of their investigation."

The NPA said that some of the accused pocketed between R4 million and R30 million each.

Ngobeni will appear again in May and the other seven will join the first seven and all 14 will return on 26 March.

