Tik, cannabis, alcohol, heroin most abused substances in WC - report

The report revealed that 2,554 patients were treated at 37 rehabilitation centres for tik, cannabis, alcohol and heroin addiction between July and December 2019.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department said that tik, cannabis, alcohol and heroin were the top four drubs being abused in the province.

This was according to a recent report compiled by the South African Community Epidemiology Network on drug use.

The report revealed that 2,554 patients were treated at 37 rehabilitation centres for tik, cannabis, alcohol and heroin addiction between July and December 2019.

Community leaders were not surprised by the findings.

“The Western Cape government will never win the war because they are lying to us and themselves. They have CCTV cameras which should pick up where the drug houses are," said Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson, Roegshanda Pascoe.

The report said that 30% of patients were treated for tik, while 25% were treated for cannabis. People struggling with alcohol abuse made up 19% of patients who sought help, while heroin made up 14% of the patients.

The report showed that 88% of the patients were men and that more women were also turning to dangerous substances.

The Western Cape Social Development Department has urged families who need assistance to contact their nearest Social Development office.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.