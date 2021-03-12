Singh tells Zondo Inquiry he didn’t know Guptas well, but visited Saxonwold

JOHANNESBURG – Former Transnet and Eskom chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh was back on the witness stand at the state capture commission on Friday, where he was grilled about his relationship with the Gupta family.

His return to the commission was to focus on his role as Transnet CFO, and his involvement in a number of contracts that were entered into by the entity.

One of the contracts involves the procurement of 1,064 locomotives for over R50 billion.

Singh was not required to give evidence on the dodgy locomotives contract involving Transnet on Friday, and it was expected he would do so another day.

But Singh did face a string of questions from evidence leader Anton Myburgh about his relationship with the Guptas and how he got to know associates like Salim Essa.

“If we turn to the topic of your relationship with Guptas, if any, could I ask you, have you ever had an occasion to go to their Saxonwold residence?”

Singh told the commission he didn’t know the Guptas all that well, adding he only met the family on cultural occasions.

“The reasons for my visit to the Gupta residence was based on cultural reasons. There were religious functions that were held in the Indian community; we normally get invited to these functions and, based on my availability, I would go.”

He said his current wife was employed at Gupta-linked company Sahara Computers for about two years, but he never entered their premises.

