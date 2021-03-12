20°C / 22°C
Second airport in Cape Town will benefit local economy, create jobs - Wesgro

The owners of the airport want to develop a Lanseria-type facility in the Durbanville area of Cape Town.

FILE: Western ape Trade and Investment agency Wesgro want to develop a Lanseria-type facility in the Durbanville area of Cape Town. Picture: Image: 123rf
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Investment into a Cape Winelands airport holds huge benefits for the local economy.

That's according to Western Cape trade and investment agency, Wesgro.

The owners of the airport want to develop a Lanseria-type facility in the Durbanville area of Cape Town.

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris was excited by the prospect of a developed Cape Winelands airport.

He said that the agency had been in talks with the airport for months.

"We're working to make this happen because I think any major city reaches a point where they need a second airport. Cape Wineland's airport is very strategically situated and it has a lot of elements you'd look for in an airport."

Harris said that having a second airport in Cape Town would boost the local economy and provide sustainable jobs.

