Second airport in Cape Town will benefit local economy, create jobs - Wesgro
The owners of the airport want to develop a Lanseria-type facility in the Durbanville area of Cape Town.
JOHANNESBURG - Investment into a Cape Winelands airport holds huge benefits for the local economy.
That's according to Western Cape trade and investment agency, Wesgro.
The owners of the airport want to develop a Lanseria-type facility in the Durbanville area of Cape Town.
Wesgro CEO Tim Harris was excited by the prospect of a developed Cape Winelands airport.
He said that the agency had been in talks with the airport for months.
"We're working to make this happen because I think any major city reaches a point where they need a second airport. Cape Wineland's airport is very strategically situated and it has a lot of elements you'd look for in an airport."
Harris said that having a second airport in Cape Town would boost the local economy and provide sustainable jobs.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.