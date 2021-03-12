Saxonwold visits for religious and cultural reasons, Singh tells Zondo Inquiry

Anoj Singh returned to the Zondo Commission to respond to a litany of allegations and shed light on his relationship with the Guptas.

CAPE TOWN - Former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh said that religious and cultural reasons were what led him to the Gupta family compound and nothing else.

Singh has returned to the state capture inquiry to give evidence on his relationship with the family.

He was also meant to give evidence on irregular contracts at Transnet, but this has been rescheduled for another day.

He’s told the inquiry he did not know the Gupta family very well but did visit their Saxonwold compound for cultural events.

"The religious events were attended by a number of people and this is normally the case and I had the occasion to meet Mr Atul Gupta, Mr Rajesh Gupta, Mr Ajay Gupta as well."

Singh has also denied all allegations against him by one of the unnamed witnesses.

These included a claim that he received bags of cash from the Guptas during his many visits.

"In addition to that, Mr Chair, the reason why I believe that Witness 3's affidavit and testimony is a complete fabrication, there are no objective facts that he relies on in order to make the allegations he does."

