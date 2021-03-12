SA Union of Students to go ahead with planning for national shutdown

The SA Union of Students gave Higher Education Minister Blade Ndzimande until 5pm on Friday to respond to the list of 15 demands which included the scrapping of historical debt.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Union of Students are going ahead with their meeting this weekend to plan for the national shut down.

The union had given Higher Education Minister Blade Ndzimande until 5pm on Friday to respond to the list of 15 demands which included the scrapping of historical debt.

The union is mobilising students across the country to force the government to listen to their demands.

#NationalShutdown Nzimande has until 5pm to respond to 15 demands listed by the South African Union of Students or else it will be going on a national shutdown on Monday. ML pic.twitter.com/W7uWxPeBau — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2021

“It can’t be that year in and year out we are going to have the same kind of protest until God knows when, yet the promise of free education has been made a promise since 1994. We are saying that the time for talk and rhetoric must come to an end. We are calling for a time for implementation,” said the union’s spokesperson Thabo Shingange.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.