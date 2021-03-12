Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for King Goodwill Zwelithini

The Zulu monarch passed away in the early hours of Friday morning at the age of 72.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Rampahosa has declared a special official funeral for King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu.

The Zulu monarch passed away in the early hours of Friday morning at the age of 72.

He had been in hospital for weeks for what was initially reported to be a problem with his blood glucose levels.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala earlier today said that the provincial government would ask the Presidency to allow a state funeral for King Zwelithini.

The president has also authorised that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations across the country from Saturday morning until the evening of the funeral service, details of which are still to be announced.

President declares special official funeral for King Goodwill Zwelethini Kabhekuzulu https://t.co/OavGC08BYr Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) March 12, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.