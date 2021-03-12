Protest in support of students across SA, say UCT demonstrators

Protesting UCT students have marched from Observatory to the Kramer Building on campus.

CAPE TOWN - Protesting University of Cape Town (UCT) students said that they were demonstrating in a peaceful manner to air their grievances regarding financial exclusion.

Dozens of demonstrators have occupied a building on campus, demanding that around 2,500 financially excluded students are registered.

This follows days of protests in Johannesburg by Wits students making similar demands, including the scrapping of historical debt.

#UCTProtest The group of UCT students are marching up Main Road, towards the campus Kramer Building. KB pic.twitter.com/iVDoxlSk5Z EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2021

#UCTProtest Students have occupied the Kramer Building, demanding campus management come and address their tertiary funding struggles. KB pic.twitter.com/CehaitSmxf EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2021

It houses the financial aid office.

Student Representative Council (SRC) president, Declan Dyer: "The SRC offices now will be based at Kramer. When there are finacial aid issues we will speak to Tasneem. When there are residence issues, we'll walk across to Neil Foster, when threr are fees issues, we'll walk right there."

Co-chair of the university's residence council, Mila Zibi, said that the action was also in support of students across the country.

"It's not only students crisis, it's one that concerns all of us; it's financial, exclusion, residencies."

The university said that it had more than 1,600 students with historic debt, amounting to R88 million.

UCT said that over the past few years it had put measures in place to assist eligible students with historic debt, with around R30 million set aside this year.

