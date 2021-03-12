Prince Buthelezi saddened by King Goodwill Zwelithini's passing

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that the Zulu nation could mourn the king by suspending events and ceremonies until he was laid to rest.

JOHANNESBURG - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that he was saddened by the passing of AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The king passed away in the early hours of Friday morning in hospital. He was 72.

Buthelezi, who is related to the king, said that healthcare workers did everything they could to treat the monarch but in the end, he was reunited with his ancestors.

In an address carried on the public broadcaster, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi updated the nation on the passing of the king.

“He's gone. He has reunited with our forefathers. I confirm this with a heavy heart," said Buthelezi.

Buthelezi said that funeral arrangements for Ongangezwe Lakhe, as the King was popularly known, would be communicated after the Zulu royal family has met.

Buthelezi has expressed gratitude to those who have paid tribute to King Zwelithini.

He said that the Zulu nation can mourn the king by suspending events and ceremonies until he is laid to rest.

