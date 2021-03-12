Patrice Motsepe elected president of CAF

He's the first South African to be elected to the position.

JOHANNESBURG - Billionaire Patrice Motsepe has been elected as the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the federation's general assembly in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

The official confirmation comes after all three of Motsepe’s rivals pulled out of the race in order to take on vice-presidential roles.

"Sometimes we see the problems, failures and the weaknesses in CAF and there are challenges but we must also focus on the optimistic and the positive," Motsepe said in his acceptance speech.

Motsepe is the owner of Mamelodi Sundowns, the most successful football club in South Africa. The club also won the CAF Champions League in 2016.

JUST IN: Patrice Motsepe has been elected CAF President.



Hes the first South African to be elected to the position. TM #CAFElections2021 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns sends its congratulations & best wishes to Dr. Patrice Motsepe after being elected CAF President Mamelodi Sundowns supports you in all your endeavours, The Sky is the Limit! #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/0r0Rbo98UQ Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 12, 2021

