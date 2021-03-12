20°C / 22°C
Patrice Motsepe elected president of CAF

He's the first South African to be elected to the position.

Patrice Motsepe, the South African candidate for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidency addresses the media during a press conference delivering his manifesto in Johannesburg on 25 February 2021. Motsepe is running against three other candidates, Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Patrice Motsepe, the South African candidate for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidency addresses the media during a press conference delivering his manifesto in Johannesburg on 25 February 2021. Motsepe is running against three other candidates, Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Billionaire Patrice Motsepe has been elected as the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the federation's general assembly in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

He's the first South African to be elected to the position.

The official confirmation comes after all three of Motsepe’s rivals pulled out of the race in order to take on vice-presidential roles.

"Sometimes we see the problems, failures and the weaknesses in CAF and there are challenges but we must also focus on the optimistic and the positive," Motsepe said in his acceptance speech.

Motsepe is the owner of Mamelodi Sundowns, the most successful football club in South Africa. The club also won the CAF Champions League in 2016.

