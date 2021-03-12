Novavax vaccine offers protection against COVID-19 variants found in SA, UK

The executive director of the Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit, Professor Shabir Madhi, said that an updated analysis of the Novavax vaccine trial in South Africa showed vaccine efficacy of 55.4% against mainly mild COVID-19 among HIV-negative trial participants.

CAPE TOWN - The latest results of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trials have confirmed protection against the variants in South African and the United Kingdom.

The results show 100% protection against other severe disease in both the SA and the UK trials.

The executive director of the Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit, Professor Shabir Madhi, said that an updated analysis of the Novavax vaccine trial in South Africa showed vaccine efficacy of 55.4% against mainly mild COVID-19 among HIV-negative trial participants.

This is in a country where the vast majority of strains are B.1.351 escape variants.

READ: SA should include Novavax in its COVID-19 vaccine arsenal - Madhi

But the latest findings also found that the first generation of COVID-19 vaccines still offered great potential, especially in mitigating severe disease and death from COVID-19.

In a separate study of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in the UK, efficacy was 96.4% against the original virus strain and 86.3% against the variant circulating in the UK.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.