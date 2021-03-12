Nafiz Modack associate granted R20,000 bail in intimidation case

Petrus Visser, a security manager for alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack, is accused of calling a police captain in January and threatening him by indicating a million rand had been paid for his assassination.

CAPE TOWN - A security manager for alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack has been released on bail on an intimidation charge pertaining to a police officer.

Petrus Visser appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Friday.

His bail was set at R20,000.

The Hawks said that Visser handed himself over after an arrest warrant was issued by the court two weeks ago.

Initially, police could not find him at his home.

He's accused of calling a police captain in January and threatening him by indicating a million rand had been paid for his assassination.

A case of intimidation was opened at the Bellville Police Station and an investigation led the Hawks to Visser's workplace and residence.

The case has been postponed to 7 April, with strict bail conditions.

Visser's boss, Modack, has faced numerous charges in the past, including claims of the extortion of a Cape Town restaurant.

