Measures in place to allow students with historic debt to register - UCT

UCT spokesperson, Elijah Moholola, said that the university had set aside around R30 million to assist eligible students with historic debt this year.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) said that it had put measures in place to allow eligible students with historic debt to register.

Protesting UCT students on Friday occupied the Kramer Building, which is where student financial aid is managed.

They also marched to Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s official residence on campus.

Protesting students have returned to the Kramer Building on UCT’s middle campus.

#UCTProtest In a statement, UCT says Most of the issues are receiving attention at national level through the Department of Higher Education and Training. These include issues relating to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). KB pic.twitter.com/7bTX1B44oh EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2021

Co-chair of the University Residence Council Mila Zibi: "We must demand free education now, it must be realised in the country."

"The pending NSFSA outcomes do not necessarily prohibit students from registering for the 2021 academic year. UCT does not charge any registration fees. Students can register without having to make any payment, including the minimum initial payment."

UCT said that only students who met specified eligibility requirements could be considered for funding.

