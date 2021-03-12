20°C / 22°C
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case

Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.

Tsakani Ngobeni- Collins Chabane municipal manager- has been granted R50,000 bail by the Palm Ridge court on Friday, 12 March 2021. She allegedly deposited R120 million with VBS Mutual Bank. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The manager of the Collins Chabane Municipality Tsakani Ngobeni has been granted R50,000 bail by the Palm Ridge Court on Friday.

Ngobeni is charged with corruption for allegedly approving a R120 million deposit with VBS Mutual Bank.

Meanwhile, demonstrators dressed in Peter Mokaba region regalia have gathered outside the court following reports that reinstated leader Danny Msiza was also expected to be charged.

Ngobeni has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of VBS.

GALLERY: Here are the 7 suspects nabbed for VBS heist

The municipal manager appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Regional Court. She is expected back on 6 May 2021.

At the same time, Florence Radzilani and Msiza are implicated, and Msiza is expected to appear in court.

The pair’s suspension, when the allegations surfaced in Terry Motau’s report, tested the ANC’s step aside policy – but they were reinstated last year as they still hadn’t been charged.

