KZN govt to approach Presidency to declare state funeral for King Zwelithini

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the king played a key role in the consolidation of post-apartheid South Africa into a democracy.

CAPE TOWN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that they would approach the Presidency to allow a state funeral for AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The king passed away in the early hours of Friday morning at the age of 72.

He had been in hospital for weeks for what was initially reported to be a problem with his blood glucose levels.

Premier Zikalala said that King Zwelithini's passing was heartbreaking.

"he was the father and the pillar of our nation who placed himself forward as our torchbearer during some of our darkest times that the country's ever seen."

Zikalala said that the king played a key role in the consolidation of post-apartheid South Africa into a democracy.

"... and will be remembered for his role as an apolitical, non-partisan and uniting monarch above the foreign political parties which contested political power."

He said that as a province, they'd declared a week of mourning.

"The provincial government through the premier has requested his Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state funeral for his majesty, the king. As the province, we've declared this whole week as a week for mourning, meaning that all government and private functions must be suspended."

