King Zwelithini will be remembered as a 'visionary monarch,' says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences on Friday morning after the Zulu king's passing.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined South African in expressing his sadness after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekhuzulu Zulu on Friday morning.

King Zwelithini made history as the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu kingdom with a reign spanning over five decades.

He passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after being hospitalised for high glucose levels. King Zwelithini was a diabetic.

The KwaZulu-Natal government on Friday cancelled all activities that were planned for the day to observe a period of mourning.

“This sad news comes at a time when we had all been hopeful that His Majesty was recovering well in hospital where he had been over the past few weeks," Ramaphosa said through a statement.

“His Majesty will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and through this, to the development of our country as a whole.”

More tributes were sent for King Zwelithini on Friday morning on social media, with politicians and other prominent figures sending their condolences.

The UDM joins the rest of South Africa in mourning the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.



Bon voyage Silo Samabandla. Bayede! pic.twitter.com/RgBWV8LGU9 Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) March 12, 2021

Deeply saddened by the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu. Heartfelt condolences to the Kings family, friends and the nation. May his gracious soul rest in eternal peace #RIPKingZwelithini pic.twitter.com/VWTPqSs5re Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 12, 2021

I would like to extend my condolences to the family of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.



I would also like to extend my condolences to the entire Zulu kingdom. May his soul Rest In Peace. #RipKingGoodwillZwelithini pic.twitter.com/0AEk4Doo1a Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 12, 2021

The EFF sends its profound condolences to the longest-reigning monarch of Zulu royalty, His Majesty King Zwelithini. #RIPKingZwelithini pic.twitter.com/skjveDqfVF Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 12, 2021

Im deeply saddened by the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini.



I had the honour of knowing the King, and recall a visit he paid to my factory when I was a younger entrepreneur. I admired him greatly.



My condolences to his family, and the Zulu Nation.



May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/O1lW4d0YyH Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 12, 2021

He carried himself with dignity, honor and yet firm on his identity and Zulu cosmology and protected the legacy bestowed to him by his ancestry.



Lala kahle ngonyama Ngange Zwe Lakibo. You have ran a race and finished well ! pic.twitter.com/7N6M2faVkO Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 12, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.