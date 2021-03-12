King Zwelithini will be remembered as a 'visionary monarch,' says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences on Friday morning after the Zulu king's passing.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined South African in expressing his sadness after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekhuzulu Zulu on Friday morning.
King Zwelithini made history as the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu kingdom with a reign spanning over five decades.
He passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after being hospitalised for high glucose levels. King Zwelithini was a diabetic.
The KwaZulu-Natal government on Friday cancelled all activities that were planned for the day to observe a period of mourning.
“This sad news comes at a time when we had all been hopeful that His Majesty was recovering well in hospital where he had been over the past few weeks," Ramaphosa said through a statement.
“His Majesty will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and through this, to the development of our country as a whole.”
More tributes were sent for King Zwelithini on Friday morning on social media, with politicians and other prominent figures sending their condolences.
The UDM joins the rest of South Africa in mourning the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) March 12, 2021
Bon voyage Silo Samabandla. Bayede! pic.twitter.com/RgBWV8LGU9
Deeply saddened by the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu. Heartfelt condolences to the Kings family, friends and the nation. May his gracious soul rest in eternal peace #RIPKingZwelithini pic.twitter.com/VWTPqSs5reProf Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 12, 2021
I would like to extend my condolences to the family of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 12, 2021
I would also like to extend my condolences to the entire Zulu kingdom. May his soul Rest In Peace. #RipKingGoodwillZwelithini pic.twitter.com/0AEk4Doo1a
The EFF sends its profound condolences to the longest-reigning monarch of Zulu royalty, His Majesty King Zwelithini. #RIPKingZwelithini pic.twitter.com/skjveDqfVFEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 12, 2021
Im deeply saddened by the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini.Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 12, 2021
I had the honour of knowing the King, and recall a visit he paid to my factory when I was a younger entrepreneur. I admired him greatly.
My condolences to his family, and the Zulu Nation.
May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/O1lW4d0YyH
He carried himself with dignity, honor and yet firm on his identity and Zulu cosmology and protected the legacy bestowed to him by his ancestry.Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 12, 2021
Lala kahle ngonyama Ngange Zwe Lakibo. You have ran a race and finished well ! pic.twitter.com/7N6M2faVkO
