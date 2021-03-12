20°C / 22°C
King Zwelithini will be remembered as a 'visionary monarch,' says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences on Friday morning after the Zulu king's passing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent condolences on the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu Zulu on 12 March 2021. Picture: President Cyril Ramaphosa/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa sent condolences on the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu Zulu on 12 March 2021. Picture: President Cyril Ramaphosa/Twitter.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined South African in expressing his sadness after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekhuzulu Zulu on Friday morning.

King Zwelithini made history as the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu kingdom with a reign spanning over five decades.

He passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after being hospitalised for high glucose levels. King Zwelithini was a diabetic.

The KwaZulu-Natal government on Friday cancelled all activities that were planned for the day to observe a period of mourning.

“This sad news comes at a time when we had all been hopeful that His Majesty was recovering well in hospital where he had been over the past few weeks," Ramaphosa said through a statement.

“His Majesty will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and through this, to the development of our country as a whole.”

More tributes were sent for King Zwelithini on Friday morning on social media, with politicians and other prominent figures sending their condolences.

Timeline

