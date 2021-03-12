ICEJ backs Chief Justice Mogoeng over comments on Israel-Palestine conflict

Last week, Mogoeng was ordered to retract and apologise for his comments made on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Christian Embassy of Jerusalem (ICEJ) has thrown its weight behind Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng following findings made by the Judicial Conduct Committee.

The ICEJ said that it handed over a statement of support to the Office of the Chief Justice on behalf of thousands of South Africans.

It included the hundreds of supportive messages and prayers that emerged from a petition to the president of South Africa, presently signed by 122,000 people.

The organisation's national director, Vivienne Myburgh, said that they fundamentally opposed the decision that was attempting to silence the Chief Justice.

"This freedom of expression and belief has come under threat and it is imperative that all freedom-loving South Africans speak out against this type of institutional cancel culture. We fully express his right to express his Christian convictions and his support for peace in the Holy Land. We denounce those that are mischievously misinterpreting his message towards their hateful agenda."

