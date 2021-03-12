High Court rules Unisa's decision to reduce 1st-year intake be set aside

Unisa had decided to reduce its intake from 58,000 to 38,000 as per a directive from the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Blade Nzimande.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has on Thursday ordered the University of South Africa (Unisa) to review and set aside its decision to reduce its 2021 intake of first-year students.

Unisa had decided to reduce its intake from 58,000 to 38,000 as per a directive from the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Blade Nzimande.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command had taken Nzimande and the University to court to challenge the decision, to which the South African Human Rights Commission was admitted as an amicus.

The EFF and the commission found Unisa's position to be an impediment to the realisation of the right to further education. The High Court on Thursday agreed with the applicants and the commission.

Unisa said it had taken note of the order and would study the full judgments once it had received them and, following the necessary consultations with the relevant decision-making structures of the university as well as the minister as the primary respondent, then determine the best way forward on the matter.

