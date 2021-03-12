Ex-Transnet CFO Anoj Singh to testify at state capture commission today

Last year, Singh lost his membership with Saica, after a disciplinary committee found that he misled the Transnet board on the cost of the 1,064 locomotives that ballooned from R38 billion to R54.5 billion.

JOHANNESBURG – Disgraced former CFO of Transnet and later Eskom, Anoj Singh, is expected to testify at the State Capture Commission on Friday morning about the freight rail agency.



He’s been implicated in dodgy dealings by other executives, board members, bodyguards, and drivers.



He was excused by the commission from testifying last week after his wife gave birth, but he’s now expected to tell his side of the story.

Singh was stripped of his membership of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) last year after he was found guilty on 12 of 18 charges including dishonesty and gross negligence.

A Saica disciplinary committee found that he misled the Transnet board on the cost of the 1,064 locomotives that ballooned from R38 billion to R54.5 billion.



Former chief executive officer Brian Molefe attempted to defend this, saying the initial figure was just a desktop estimate.

But he admitted he erred when he didn’t obtain ministerial approval for the escalation.

Singh’s former driver and protector, known only as Witness 3, said he received millions in cash from the Guptas – as well as unidentified Chinese men who allegedly met Transnet executives in Vereeniging – and he would regularly lock up the money in a vault.

Singh is expected to take the stand at 09:30 am on Friday.

