Eskom extends stage 2 power cuts to Sunday as more units breakdown

Eskom said that it was working hard to return the units back to service.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has extended stage two load shedding to Sunday evening at 11pm.



The utlity has cited a further loss of generation capacity as the reason for the extension, as well as the need to replenish emergency reserves.

Stage two power cuts kicked in on Wednesday and was expected to end at 11pm tonight.



Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Over the past 24 hours, further breakdowns occurred at three power stations putting further strain on generation capacity. The breakdowns are at the Kriel, Medupi and Kendal power stations and they have resulted in generation units being taken offline for various faults."

#POWERALERT1



Stage 2 loadshedding will be extended to 23:00 on Sunday following the loss of further

generation capacity and to replenish emergency generation reserves pic.twitter.com/XtQ2MFtSaV Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 12, 2021

