Humble & respectful Mthokozisi Ntumba had a lot to offer SA – family

JOHANNESBURG – Mthokozisi Ntumba's family on Thursday said the young father of four still had a lot to offer the country through his promising career and his passion for education.

Ntumba was shot dead, allegedly by police officers who opened fire with rubber bullets during a protest by Wits University students in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the circumstances around his death, and no arrests have yet been made.

Ntumba’s family said he was a calm, humble and respectful man who played a pivotal role in their family.

His cousin, Sthembiso Jwara, said they were still in shock.

“He had a lot to offer in the family. He was playing a good leading role in the family as a whole. So, we had a lot to look forward to in him as a young black man in South Africa.”

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele said there were elements of police using force, more-so on black students.

“This a public opinion and public perception; I don’t agree with that its generic, but there will be elements of such within the organisation."

Cele said officers are constantly receiving training on public order policing, but couldn't commit that such an incident would never happen again.

