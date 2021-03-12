Body of missing man found at Diaz Beach in Mossel Bay

Police said that Amkelo Mzi's body was discovered by a security guard.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a man who went missing at Diaz Beach in Mossel Bay has been found.

He got into trouble in the water and disappeared under the surf on Sunday.

“An autopsy will be conducted later this week to determine the cause of death and we also want to thank everybody who was involved in the search from the NSRI, especially the community that assisted with the search," said the police's Malcolm Poje.

Man missing at Dias Beach, Mossel Bay.



Our thoughts are with the family and the friends of the missing man in this difficult time.https://t.co/TYrtEof40P — Sea Rescue South Africa (@NSRI) March 7, 2021

