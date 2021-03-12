Anyone found guilty of wrongdoing at Eskom must go - Mabuza

The deputy president said there were a number of investigations into corruption and racist allegations at Eskom, and these must be finalised.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said anyone found to have acted irregularly at Eskom should be expelled from the entity.

Mabuza was answering questions from the National Council of Provinces on Thursday on a number of issues from Eskom to the vaccine rollout.

He said he had been continuously briefed about corruption cases that are being investigated at Eskom.

He warned against jumping the gun, saying those found guilty would be dealt with.

“Anyone found to be on the wrong side, will be investigated, suspended and finally expelled from Eskom. But let us not jump the gun, let’s follow the process.”

Mabuza also called on political parties to not racialise the corruption at Eskom while promising to get to the bottom of all allegations.

“There are allegations levelled against a number of people in Eskom, and I can tell you that we’re going to dig right to the bottom of these allegations.”

