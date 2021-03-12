Another tea party: ANCWL leaders set to visit Zuma in Nkandla

DURBAN – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) is expected to pay former President Jacob Zuma a visit on Friday.

The league’s president Bathabile Dlamini is expected to lead a delegation that will include Kwazulu-Natal chairperson Nonhlanhla Khoza and provincial secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela.

In a statement, the league said the purpose of the visit was to consolidate unity within the party.

The ANCWL said it wanted to use its visit to Nkandla to close gaps between the African National Congress (ANC) and its former leaders.

The visit by Dlamini and other ANCWL leaders follows a series of highly-publicised tea parties at Zuma’s kwaDakudunuse homestead.

Economic Freedom Fighters’ leader Julius Malema, Police Minister Bheki Cele, leaders of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association, and even celebrities like Cassper Nyovest have recently posed for widely shared images with Zuma at his home.

This visit by the women’s league takes place just days after the former president’s recent meeting with the ANC top six over his refusal to appear before the State Capture Commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

In a vague two-sentence statement, the ANC described that meeting as positive and constructive.

