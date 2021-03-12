95 more COVID deaths; 138,014 health workers vaccinated so far in SA

The Department of Health said 1,474 infections were also picked up over the past day, pushing the country's known caseload since the start of the outbreak a year ago to 1 525 648.

JOHANNESBURG - Ninety-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 51,110.

Over 1.4 million people have so far recuperated, putting our recovery rate at 94.8%.

On the vaccine front, as of Thursday evening, just 138,014 healthcare workers had been given the jab.

